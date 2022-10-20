Nicolás Maduro and high-ranking military leaders use the tragic landslides as propaganda while denying access to the press

They make arepitas, put their feet in the water, greet and hug

The tragedy unleashed in Venezuelasince October 8, as a result of the rains, which have walled up houses and vehicles, leaving a trail of dead and wounded, has served the Venezuelan regime to deploy a gigantic propaganda machineafter the first visit of Nicholas Maduro Moors It would allow him to show himself at ease outside his usual places. The use of soldiers is not enough, the entire communication network of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), is being used to show the president surrounded by people in a state of vulnerability, so there is no shortage of photos hugging children and the elderly. There is even elaboration of advertising posters or flyers highlighting.

Until now, Maduro had been extremely careful not to expose himself in public, not attending significant events for the Armed Forces, such as Army Day or Venezuelan Independence Day, nor in acts that would have represented political gain, such as reopening the border. , for which he had forced himself to remain locked up mostly in the Miraflores Palace y Strong Tiuna.

To counteract his confinement and give the appearance of normality, Maduro had published occasional videos where he is seen driving a vehicle along some avenue in Caracas or on a “casual” walk through the tourist part of El Ávila hill, creating fantastic stories that he goes to the movies , walks through public places or travels by taxi. His biggest challenge has been trying to demonstrate normality, which is why his presence in the Tejerías area on October 10 was a staging to show that he is the political and military leader of the revolution.

Accompanied by his wife Cilia Flowers, hugged and kissed children, women and elderly women, enjoyed the photos and videos wading into small puddles of water and mud with high boots, while making promises of new houses for each affected family, accompanied by hopeful looks from those who may be certain that It’s just one more promise. Videos on social networks ran; Many Internet users expressed astonishment because they had not seen him in these images of an electoral campaign for years.

Diosdado Cabello accompanies Maduro although he has kept a low profile

Arepitas and speech

Maduro returned to Tejerías as if he were a campaign candidate, on a rustic vehicle, surrounded by cameras, threw greetings and kisses, shook hands. In front of a group of people, megaphone in hand, he made promises to rebuild the place.

On Monday, accompanied by soldiers, ministers, PSUV leaders such as God given hairmet with residents of the affected area, where he asked the Minister of Planning, the geographer Ricardo Jose Menendez Prietoto explain what happened in the Tejerías sector, whose conclusion is that the main responsible would be the Spaniards when they appeared in that region displacing the indigenous people from their natural territory, in clear allusion to the third voyage of Christopher Columbus, on August 2, 1498 .

The military chiefs always behind Maduro

Meńendez said that “when the Spaniards arrived in what is now the state of Aragua, they exterminated the indigenous peoples and settled there to create sugar cane plantations and other crops. They brought (slaves) cheap labor to cultivate them and put them to live in the explayamientos or fan zones of the rivers, in what is today the national highway. Maduro interrupts him to assert that it is the “old path of the Spanish.”

The political and military leaders make propaganda

The tragedy caused by the rains also activated several military chiefs, some on video making arepitas, as did the Strategic Operational Commander of the Armed Forces (Ceofanb), General in Chief (Ej) Domingo Hernandez Larez in the company of the Commander of the Navy, Admiral Anibal Jose Brito Hernandez; This video caused bitter criticism among the Venezuelan military, who describe it as demagoguery that two high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces make this type of video in the midst of the crisis of the affected families. Others, for considering that the military uniform is ridiculed with propagandistic and populist actions. As influencers, the videos of the Minister of Defense, GJ (Ej) were not lacking either Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

Planning Minister Ricardo Menéndez

Camera action!

He has not felt so empowered for a long time, so Maduro not only repeats the experience, but this time he makes sure to bring all the filming equipment that guarantees image, video and sound for broadcast. He wears the military uniform that Hugo Chávez invented for Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, in his feverish desperation to occupy a military rank that does not exist as such in the military institution and that today has led to a civilian, who did not even fulfill his compulsory military service, wear the uniform with military rank.

He has shown himself to be so comfortable that he even once again allowed God given hair who sits next to you. He has said that the entire executive cabinet is committed to serving the area. The government propaganda channel, VTVon October 17, showed images of a Maduro’s second visit to Tejerías, where he is seen on a Tiuna military vehicle, in which he goes with Cilia Flores, Minister Padrino López, among others. El Tiuna adapted with various recording and photography equipment, which was later disseminated through the networks of the FANB, the National Executive and the propaganda media of the Venezuelan regime.

Maduro did not despise the cameras of his propaganda media

The vast majority of the media are not allowed to cover what is happening in areas such as Tejerías or El Castaño; the only information is that disseminated by the Venezuelan regime, characterized by disguising or making up figures and facts, or that gives little credibility to what the officials said. The response of the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, was blunt in denying reporters access to the conflict zones: “Do not interfere.”

Soldiers do the hard work of road clearance and rescue

In this regard, suspicion has arisen due to the denial of journalists being present in the area. One of them is to hide the magnitude of what happened, the population’s complaint and the claim to the authorities. A man, Isaac Castillo, angrily, in a flannel shirt and short shorts, said into a microphone that Maduro arrived at the entrance “he didn’t even go upstairs,” adding that “the security forces are prohibiting the entry of humanitarian aid. In the Puerta Morocha alcabala they are charging 50 dollars to people who come to bring belongings and medicine to those affected by Tejerías.” Hortas later, surrounded by Minister Ceballos, the governor of Aragua, and other officials, said that they “caught him at the height of the tragedy” and that they redirected his word when he made the complaint, while citing his ” Commander Chavez.

Another reason for blocking the free press was expressed by the former magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, Luis Velasquez Alvaray, now in exile after being part of the Bolivarian revolution, for whom what happened in Aragua has as a precedent that for three months explosions have been carried out in the upper area of ​​the Laguneta de la Montaña sector, Miranda state, near the canals of the channel through which the inflows of water from the streams circulate; that action, which would be done under the control of Nicolasito Maduro Warhas as purpose the exploitation of nickel ore.

