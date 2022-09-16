Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuelan adolescents will travel to Iran to train in science and technology

The Chavista dictator announced it at the opening of the Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Technological and Industrial ExpoFair



Nicholas Maduro announced Thursday that Venezuela will send a group of teenagers to Iranwhere they will take courses with which they will seek to train in science and technology.

During his visit to the Iran – Venezuela Scientific, Technological and Industrial ExpoFair, Maduro said: “They invited us to send a group of young Venezuelans, high school graduates or in their fifth year, for them (Iran) to give them workshops and courses in science, technological advancement”.

In this sense, he explained that this first delegation of adolescents, 16 in total, will be in Iran between October 1 and 10. The group, which Maduro referred to as “scientific hotbed”, “goes to Iran invited by the Iranian first lady to receive her scientific and technological workshops and courses”.

In this regard, the Chavista dictator considered that adolescents are “well prepared, well trained”, he stressed that they will be “The pioneers, the vanguard of hundreds of boys from high schools that we are going to send to Iran for their scientific and technological training.”

Maduro next to a tractor at the fair (AFP)

“Learn enough to bring to Venezuela all the knowledge”, concluded the dictator.

The Expo Scientific, Technological and Industrial Fair —which will be open to the public between September 16 and 19— marks a new era in the flourishing relationship between the governments of Caracas and Tehran, and would be a preliminary step to the creation with the “help and advice from Iran” of an industrial park with the participation of Iranian businessmen in commercial, energy, health, technology, science, food, transportation, among other sectors, according to Maduro. About 300 Venezuelan and 79 Iranian companies participate in the Fair.

An auto cofabricado between Venezuela and Iran (AFP)

Venezuela and Iran have maintained close relations since the last government of the late President Hugo Chávez. Caracas has signed more than 300 memos of understanding and commercial, industrial, financial, oil and infrastructure cooperation agreements with Tehran, although only a few were put into practice.

Maduro asked “advance in the concretion of agreements” and run-down projects, such as the assembly of Iranian tractors.

The idea of ​​installing manufacturing production lines in Venezuela, mainly governmental, remained mostly in the inkwell, while the commercial exchange was gradually reduced due to the accumulation of sanctions imposed by Washington on both countries and the low foreign and national investment in Venezuela. joint projects. Iranian private sectors have so far worked mainly as subcontractors.

Maduro and the Iranian president Ibrahim Raisiwho assumed command on August 3, 2021, have met in five occasions, the most recent of them in June. Maduro seeks to increase his commercial relations with allied countries such as Iran, China, Russia and Turkey to try to overcome the effects of the financial sanctions that the United States has imposed on his government and revitalize its economy.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

The Maduro regime will cede 1 million hectares of farmland to Iran

The Military Institutional Front of Venezuela called to reject the delivery of one million arable land to Iran