Nicolás Maduro will propose to Gustavo Petro to create a “great commercial economic zone” on the border between Venezuela and Colombia

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduroannounced on Tuesday that he will propose to his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, the creation of a “great commercial economic zone” between the border territories made up of the department of Norte de Santander, in the Andean country, and the state of Táchira, in the Caribbean nation, for the binational benefit.

“ We are going to propose to President Gustavo Petro the construction of a large productive commercial economic zone between Norte de Santander and the entire state of Táchira . A binational zone of economic, commercial and productive development. The time has come for us to build it”, he said during a televised meeting with businessmen and the banking sector.

Maduro assured that it will be “a special economic area” what will serve as proof and that, later, could be replicated in other Venezuelan states bordering the coffee country.

“It would be a special economic test area that we could later replicate towards Zulia, towards other areas of Táchira, towards Apure, towards Amazonas”, he stressed.

He insisted that the economic and commercial opening with Colombia is a fact and assured that the local team designated to work on this activation seeks a “productive and happy opening” of the border area closed since 2019.

Colombia and Venezuela, which share a 2,219 kilometer border, they had severed diplomatic relations in 2019 by order of Maduro, amid an escalation of tensions with his then Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, for his support of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

However, with the arrival of Petro to power, both countries have appointed their respective ambassadors, as a sign of their willingness to reestablish relations.

