Nicolás Maduro would be the guarantor of the talks between the government of Gustavo Petro and the ELN

One of the strategies of the government of Gustavo Petro is focused on achieving what he has called “total peace.” In this sense, from day one they have focused their efforts on resuming negotiations with the National Liberation Army -ELN-, the only one of the great communist guerrillas that still operates in Colombia, to achieve a definitive agreement that will ensure that the members of said group lay down their arms.

As part of these negotiations, which are in their preliminary stage, it was learned this Tuesday that the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro had been summoned by the Colombian president Gustavo Petro to be the guarantor of these peace negotiations with the “elenos”.

In recent days, episodes of tension between the parties have been known. However, the process continues This September 13 in the morning hours it was announced that one of the presidents of the region who will be guarantor in this process is Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president.

According to sources from the Casa de Nariño, Petro and Maduro spoke on the phone recently and agreed to hold a meeting in Caracas as soon as possible to plan the roadmap for the talks.

The news comes a few days after both countries announced the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela. In addition, it would be a way to resume the agreements that were held in 2016 before the government of Iván Duque terminated relations with the neighboring country due to their ideological differences and the tensions that arose due to the multiple accusations between the Uribe and Chavismo, on the relations that government officials supposedly had with armed groups.

Six years ago, the countries structured a protocol that contemplated the return to Colombia of a guerrilla delegation through Venezuelan territory. However, with a new government and new conditions for the parties, it is not known exactly what functions the Venezuelan government will have in the negotiations.

Although yesterday It was learned that the ELN delegation, which is in Cuban territory, will travel to Venezuela in the coming days to meet with the ringleaders Antonio García and Pablito, leaders of the Central Command (Coce) of this armed structure.

The delegation headed by Pablo Beltrán would arrive in the neighboring country with a second objective, in addition to meeting with the leaders of this guerrilla group, its main objective will be to discuss the points agreed upon in the negotiations initiated during the mandate of Juan Manuel Santos with a view to the resumption of talks with the current government, whose delegation is headed by Álvaro Leyva Durán.

It is important to mention that as the years have passed and both the situation of the country and the criminal structure have been transformed, the group will seek to retake some agreements and propose modifications to some points, although it is not yet known in detail what those changes will consist of. .

For its part, the national government has indicated that for now they will go beyond the conditions in order to advance in the process: “We are not going to condition the dialogues with the ELN because the previous government had a hard time with that. What we are going to proceed is to set up some dialogues and proceed to discuss issues as important as a bilateral cessation”Senator Iván Cepeda, who is part of the government delegates, pointed out a few weeks ago in an interview with Blu Radio.

And he added: “We are not going to condition the dialogues with the ELN because the previous government had a hard time with that. What we are going to proceed is to set up some dialogues and proceed to discuss issues as important as a bilateral cessation”.

