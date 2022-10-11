Nicolás Otamendi said that he spoke with Lionel Messi after his physical problem: “Perhaps it is an overload of so many games”

Otamendi on Messi’s injury



Although the season is at an important moment in Europe, when the group stage of the Champions League is played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already beginning to fly in the minds of the players, which will begin on Sunday, November 20.

This was made evident at the press conference prior to this afternoon’s match between Paris Saint Germain and Benfica at the Parc des Princes. Nicholas Otamendione of the main figures of the Portuguese cast, revealed that spoke with Lionel Messi to find out how he was physically after being substituted in the first leg.

“Obviously, as a teammate of the Argentine National Team, after last week’s game I talked to Leo to see how he was, how he felt. The next day I also called to see how everything was going.“said the defender. In ’10 ′ he scored the goal of the tie 1 to 1 against the Portuguese.

Although La Pulga was not in the weekend’s squad against Reims and will miss this match, Otamendi was calm about the Albiceleste captain’s injury: “It does not worry because we know that Leo is very important for the National Team. Maybe he will have an overload from so many games. It is logical. After a string of matches, one becomes overloaded, ”he added, trying to calm down Messi’s annoyance, who will miss the duel between PSG and Benfica on Tuesday.

Nicolás Otamendi seeks to take the ball from Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes)

The two teams are the leaders of Group H with 7 units, four more than Juventus, which at 1:45 p.m. will visit the bottom team Maccabi Haifa (it lost its three appearances).

Christophe Galtier, technical director of PSG, also provided details on how the Argentine is. “Leo felt discomfort in his calf during the game at Benfica. He thought that he could play tomorrow but the deadlines are very short, only six days between the two games”, explained the coach

However, the DT stressed that the evolution is good and they are confident of having him ahead of Sunday’s transcendental match for Ligue 1. “He is much better, he has a lot of confidence, but he still has that unpleasant feeling. He preferred to abstain. We will see the evolution all week, but it is very likely that he will be present against Marseille”.

After 10 presentations, the Parisians lead the local tournament with 26 units, three more than OM, which appears in third place. Lorient is in the middle, with 25 points (on Saturday they host Reims).

