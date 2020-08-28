Nicole Byer Set to Host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

“Nailed It” host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer has been tapped to host the five-night presentation of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Tv Academy introduced Thursday.

Moreover, the group introduced some presenters for the digital occasion: Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Previous Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), visitor drama actress nominee Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”; “Disclosure”), Desus Good & The Child Mero (“Desus & Mero”), visitor and supporting drama actor nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”; “Higher Name Saul”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”; “The Speaking Useless”), Jerry Harris (“Cheer”), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”), Daryl Mitchell (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Hilarie Burton Morgan (“Friday Night time In With The Morgans”), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“Friday Night time In With The Morgans”; “The Strolling Useless”), Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”), Lamorne Morris (“Woke”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Central Park”), lead restricted collection/TV film actor nominee Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), lead comedy actress nominee Issa Rae (“A Black Girl Sketch Present”; “Insecure”), Monica Raymund (“Hightown”), Drew Scott (“Property Brothers: Ceaselessly Dwelling”; “Brother vs. Brother”) and visitor comedy actress nominee Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will start on Monday, Sept. 14, streaming for the first 4 consecutive nights on emmys.com. The ultimate night, Saturday, Sept. 19 will probably be a two-hour ceremony broadcast on FXX at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Byer will host all 5 nights, together with the particular broadcast.

Byer is an actor, comic, author, creator and podcaster identified for appearances on MTV’s “Woman Code,” in addition to the podcasts “Why Gained’t You Date Me?” and “Greatest Associates,” as well as to “Nailed it.” She not too long ago launched her first e-book, “#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fats Woman’s Information to Being #Courageous and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fats Woman in a Bikini.” In receiving her first-ever Emmy nomination for internet hosting “Nailed It” in July, she made historical past as the first Black girl to obtain a nomination in that class.

The Creative Arts ceremony will hand out statues in classes starting from casting to choreography, cinematography, hair and make-up, modifying, authentic music and lyrics, visible results and extra. The winners’ names are identified solely by Ernst & Younger LLP till they’re revealed to the director of the Emmy ceremony as the present is airing. All 5 exhibits will probably be produced by Bob Bain Productions.