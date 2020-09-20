Nicole Byer’s Best Jokes From Hosting the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

After host 4 nights of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on emmys.com, Nicole Byer was primed for, effectively, primetime. The fifth and ultimate evening of ceremonies was moved over to FXX, for a two-hour broadcast.

When opening the present, Byer commented instantly on her long-running stint, noting, “I get actually good at this! I’ve not solely been crushing it, I’ve been making historical past.”

Byer, after all, was referring to (and particularly referred to as out) the undeniable fact that she is the first Black girl to be nominated in the actuality host class. (RuPaul, from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” gained that statue once more — for the now fifth consecutive time. However Byer additionally was “proud to say” she was the first host to play a slide whistle, throw a ball and clear up a Rubik’s dice in report time.

“So many firsts for this Black girl. Isn’t that thrilling?” she stated.

Byer skipped delivering a conventional monologue throughout her internet hosting duties. As an alternative, the ultimate evening broadcast repeated a bundle that had beforehand run throughout the streaming ceremonies earlier in the week, wherein Byer gave out faux awards for excellent COVID compliance. The primary nominee was Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — the why of which she stated “it is best to know.”

“They’re carrying masks. We should always all be carrying masks!” she stated.

The second nominee was TruTV’s “At Residence With Amy Sedaris,” and once more, the purpose for the nomination, she identified, was “in the title of the present: ‘At Residence with Amy.’ Amy’s following quarantine. She’s at dwelling!”

The third nominee was rather less apparent: HBO’s “Huge Little Lies.” Utilizing a clip of Laura Dern speaking to her on-screen husband (performed by Jeffrey Nordling) whereas he was in jail, Byer acknowledged that being in such a location is dangerous, however the “use of plexiglass as PPE is nice.”

In the finish, she ended up giving the award to her personal present, Netflix’s “Nailed It,” although, as a result of these had been her awards and he or she may use her energy that method.

The ultimate evening of 2020 Emmy Awards festivities will hand out trophies in performing, writing, directing and sequence classes throughout comedy, drama, restricted sequence/TV film and actuality competitors reside on Sunday starting at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.