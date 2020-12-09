Nicole Kassell to Direct HBO-Sky’s ‘The Child,’ Set to Film in 2021

“Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” director Nicole Kassell has been tapped to helm the HBO-Sky co-production “The Child,” created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. Kassell will function lead director and government producer on the eight-episode first season of the darkly comedian horror collection from Sister and Proverbial Photos.

The collection is described as a “a humorous, uncooked examination of motherhood as an establishment: a set of unstated and sometimes horrifying guidelines that have an effect on ladies in a different way relying on how they’re seen by society.”

A number of writers have been confirmed to be a part of Robins-Grace in the all-women writers room, together with Sophie Goodheart of “Intercourse Schooling” and “My Brother Blind,” Kara Smith of “Kaos” and “Apple Tree Home,” Anchuli Felicia King of “White Pearl” and “Golden Protect,” and Susan Stanton, identified for “Succession.” Bisha Okay. Ali can be a advisor on the collection.

“We are able to’t consider our luck that Nicole’s becoming a member of us on The Child – her physique of labor speaks for itself,” mentioned Robins-Grace and Gaymer. “She’s a spectacular collaborator and artistic, and dealing together with her is an training. Our phenomenal staff of writers are bringing the complete power of their expertise to the story. We’re surrounded by artistic and technical brilliance, principally.”

Kassell mentioned she is “past honored and thrilled to be reuniting with HBO and becoming a member of Sky and this unbelievable staff to carry ‘The Child’ to fruition,.”

“I learn Sian’s good script early in lock down, and it reduce straight by way of the noise and nervousness of our instances, to take me on a wild, zany experience with splendidly advanced ladies grappling with the hardest of selections any of us are fortunate sufficient to make – to have or not have a toddler,” she mentioned. “Embracing comedy AND horror the present catapults us by way of an unbelievable journey all whereas tackling the real-life explosions that the query of procreation can have on the self, household and friendships. To be working with the powerhouse producers which can be Sister, all ladies whose work and careers I’ve lengthy admired, is a life-long dream. I’m ever grateful to have Sian, Lucy, and Sister embrace my imaginative and prescient and belief me with their BABY.”

Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter, Robins-Grace and Gaymer are additionally government producing. The HBO-Sky co-pro will movie in the U.Okay. in 2021.