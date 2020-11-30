Nicole Kidman, High Grant Series ‘The Undoing’ a Hit For Sky Atlantic

HBO collection “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, has confirmed to be a success for Comcast’s U.Okay. pay TV operation Sky Atlantic, with the opening episode reaching a cumulative 28-day viewers of over 2.78 million viewers, marking a greater launch than “Sport of Thrones” in 2011.

The primary three episodes have recorded audiences of greater than 2.5 million viewers. As soon as the six-parter is full, “The Undoing” is on observe to turn into the largest U.S. collection to ever launch on Sky Atlantic, having overtaken “Watchmen,” “True Detective” and ”Huge Little Lies.”

The psychological drama, written and produced by David E. Kelley, and directed by Susanne Bier, follows a lady as she is compelled to query her complete life within the aftermath of a violent loss of life, a lacking husband and a suspicious affair. The forged additionally contains Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez and Lily Rabe.

Managing director of content material at Sky, Zai Bennett, stated: “ ‘The Undoing’ has saved us all guessing and is on observe to be the largest U.S. collection to ever launch on Sky Atlantic.”

“The Undoing” is produced by HBO Unique Programming, Blossom Movies, David. E. Kelley Productions and Made Up Tales.

Constructing on the success of Sky originals like “Chernobyl,” “I Hate Suzie” and “Brassic,” Sky is doubling funding in unique content material by 2024 by way of Sky Studios.

Sky can be creating a new TV and film studio, Sky Studios Elstree, which is predicted to result in the creation of over 2,000 new jobs and generate a further £3 billion ($4 billion) of manufacturing funding within the U.Okay. artistic sector in its first 5 years.