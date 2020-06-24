Nicole Kidman Hopes For Return of ‘Magical’ Theatrical Experience – Variety

Nicole Kidman, finest actress Oscar winner for “The Hours,” has mentioned she’s longing for the return of the “magical expertise” of watching films on the large display screen.

Talking as half of a specifically recorded video message commending exhibitors world wide for making final week’s digital CineEurope convention successful, Kidman mentioned, “Our movie trade has confronted some extraordinarily difficult instances and I wished to have the ability to personally thanks and present my assist.

“Going to the cinema as a baby so tremendously influenced me to pursue a profession in performing, and as an actor I at all times hoped to have the ability to work in cinema and produce magic to the display screen. As exhibitors, you add to this journey the second the lights dim in your theatres — provides me tingles,” mentioned Kidman.

“With theaters slowly reopening everywhere in the globe I’ve little doubt that the magical expertise of watching a movie on a big display screen will return greater and higher than ever,” added the actress. “So, till then, I wish to say thanks; I wish to say we’re with you. Keep protected, and I stay up for assembly you within the close to future.”

Kidman was final seen on the large display screen in 2019’s “Bombshell” and “The Goldfinch.” On the 2020 Golden Globes, she was nominated in one of the best efficiency by an actress in a tv collection – drama class for her efficiency in HBO’s “Large Little Lies” — an award she gained in 2018 for the present’s first season.

Kidman will subsequent be seen within the HBO collection “The Undoing” and Ryan Murphy’s characteristic musical comedy “The Promenade,” each of that are in post-production.