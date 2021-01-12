Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem to Play Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz in Film

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in negotiations to play the enduring Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively, in the upcoming movie “Being the Ricardos,” directed by Aaron Sorkin.

The film will happen throughout a manufacturing week on the set of “I Love Lucy,” beginning with a Monday desk learn via an viewers shoot on Friday. Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that might finish their careers and their marriage.

Sorkin has written the screenplay and can direct the movie for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists will produce. Escape Artists’ Jenna Block and David Bloomfield will function government producers, alongside Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr., and Lauren Lohman.

A manufacturing begin date isn’t clear because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most tasks filming in the U.S.

Kidman most just lately starred in the HBO drama sequence “The Undoing,” alongside Hugh Grant. She was additionally featured in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix musical “The Promenade.” This 12 months, she’s going to star in Hulu’s star-studded “9 Little Strangers” and Robert Eggers’ “The Northman.”

Bardem will star in Deni Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” and was most just lately seen in “The Roads Not Taken.” He’ll additionally play Ariel’s father King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Sorkin simply launched “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix, which is constructing main Oscar buzz. He made his directing debut with “Molly’s Recreation” starring Jessica Chastain, and wrote the scripts for “The Social Community,” “A Few Good Males” and “Moneyball.”

