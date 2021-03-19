Nicole Richie Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie have been forged within the ABC comedy pilot “Bucktown,” Selection has discovered.

Within the multi-cam sitcom, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her condominium on the eve of a giant promotion, Amy (Woodward) finds refuge at her mother’s home within the blue-collar neighborhood the place she grew up. Amy reconnects along with her teenage niece, dwelling there as a result of Amy’s sister’s newest rehab stint, and resolves to remain when she realizes that her mother and niece aren’t fairly geared up to go it alone.

Richie will star as Jan Amy’s boss. Described as a self-centered pressure to be reckoned with, Jan sucks up all of the vitality within the room. She may be very skilled, besides in terms of the wildly unprofessional partnership she has along with her husband – Finn.

Woodward will subsequent be seen within the Apple collection “Corazon” reverse Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She can be recognized for her function within the first two seasons of HBO’s “Westworld,” in addition to roles on reveals like “Elevating Hope,” “The Riches,” and “Search Occasion.” She not too long ago lent her voice to the highly-anticipated online game sequel “The Final of Us Half 2.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Leisure.

Richie most not too long ago starred within the Quibi collection “Nikki Fre$h,” which revolved round her rapper alter ego. She has beforehand starred in reveals like “Nice Information,” “Bless This Mess,” “Tenting,” and “Grace and Frankie.” She was additionally a choose on Season 1 of the Amazon vogue competitors collection “Making the Minimize.” She had her breakout onscreen within the Fox/E! actuality collection “The Easy Life,” which ran for 5 seasons and 55 episodes throughout the 2 networks.

She is repped by WME, Impression Leisure, Morris Yorn, and The Lede Firm.

“Bucktown” is written and government produced by Emily Wilson. Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner of “The Conners” may also government produce the pilot together with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature will function the studio.