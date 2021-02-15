Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is spending Valentine’s Day a bit in a different way this yr.

In an Instagram submit on Sunday, Polizzi revealed that she has examined optimistic for COVID-19, and has been isolating herself from her household.

“Glad Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit totally different,” Polizzi wrote in her caption. “I’ve Covid. I’ve been remoted in my room since I discovered. My household & I’ve been tremendous cautious & cautious, so that is tremendous scary.”

Polizzi then went on to element her signs, which began out gentle however have since escalated to lack of style and odor.

“My signs began out as only a dangerous sinus chilly. Headache, Stuffy nostril & gentle cough. Then I felt tremendous drained and ended up napping all day which made me go get examined,” Polizzi stated. “Right now I simply really feel groggy. I ended up dropping my style and odor final night time. It’s fricken bizarre. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t style a rattling factor. WHAT A SIN.”

Nonetheless, Polizzi shared that the remainder of her household — husband Jionni LaValle and her three youngsters — have examined damaging, so she is “hiding out” in her bed room to be able to hold them secure.

However, her household nonetheless made certain she celebrated Valentine’s Day, by leaving her some roses and chocolate to take pleasure in.

“Nonetheless displaying my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!” Polizzi wrote. “Recognize all your considerations, however I’m okay! Please keep secure everybody!”

Polizzi introduced her retirement from “Jersey Shore” and its spinoff “Jersey Shore Household Trip” in December 2019 to spend extra time along with her household.