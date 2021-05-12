Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Occupation, Circle of relatives & Extra

Nidhi Mahawan एक Indian Movie Actress हैं और इनका जन्म 26 April 1989 को New Delhi, India में हुआ था। Nidhi को मुख्य रूप से Hindi Internet Collection “Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)” में अभिनय करने के लिए जाना जाता है। आज हम Nidhi Mahawan Biography में अभिनेत्री की Early Lifestyles, Occupation, Circle of relatives, Husband, Internet Collection आदि के बारे में जानेंगे। तो चलिए अब शुरू करते हैं।
Early Lifestyles & Occupation
New Delhi में जन्मीं Nidhi ने अपने Performing Occupation की शुरुआत 2011 में Brief Movie “A Vintage Tale” से की। 2019 में उन्होंने Hindi Internet Collection “Charmsukh (Behrupiya)” में अभिनय किया और इसके बाद 2020 में उन्होंने Television Display “Jassi King – The FAKR” में मुख्य भूमिका में अभिनय किया।
Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki
|
Profile
|Identify
|Nidhi Mahawan
|Occupation
|Indian Movie Actress
|Nationality
|Indian
|Years Energetic
|2011 – Provide
|
Debut, Motion pictures/Movies & Awards
|Debut
|In 2011 – Bollywood Debut
In 2019 – Internet Collection Debut
|Movies, Motion pictures & Television Collection
|A Vintage Tale (2011)
Oass (2012)
Adrishya (2017)
Charmsukh (Behrupiya) (2019)
Charmsukh (Trapped) (2020)
Jassi King – The FAKR (2020)
Shaadi Vivah (2020)
Gandii Baat – Season 6 (2021)
Pretty Therapeutic massage Parlour (2021)
|Awards
|Now not Recognized
|
Non-public Lifestyles
|Nick Identify
|Nidhi
|Born (Date of Start)
|26 April 1989
|Age (as 2021)
|32 Years
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Gender
|Feminine
|Zodiac Signal
|Scorpio
|Homeland
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Leisure pursuits/Conduct
|Selfie Lover
|Meals Addiction
|Vegetarian
|College
|JD Tytler College (New Delhi)
|School
|Hindu School
College of Delhi
|Schooling Qualification
|English Literature
|
Circle of relatives, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
|Mom
|Manisha Mahawan
|Father
|Now not Recognized
|Sister/Brother
|Aditya Mahawan (Brother)
Ashi Mahawan (Sister)
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affair/Boyfriend
|No
|Husband/Partner
|No
|Daughter/Son/Youngsters
|No
|Family members
|Now not Recognized Publicly
|Pals
|Now not Recognized Publicly
|
Frame Measurements & Bodily Appearances
|Peak
|165 cm
1.65 m
5 feet 5 in
|Weight
|55 KG
121 lbs (kilos)
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Determine Dimension
|34-28-34
|Get dressed Dimension
|38 (EU)
|Shoe (Ft) Dimension
|8
|Tattoos
|Now not Recognized
|Unique Options
|Smile & Self belief
|
Social Media
|Fb
|Fb
|YouTube
|Now not Recognized
Who’s Nidhi Mahawan?
