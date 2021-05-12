Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Occupation, Circle of relatives & Extra

Nidhi Mahawan एक Indian Movie Actress हैं और इनका जन्म 26 April 1989 को New Delhi, India में हुआ था। Nidhi को मुख्य रूप से Hindi Internet Collection “Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)” में अभिनय करने के लिए जाना जाता है। आज हम Nidhi Mahawan Biography में अभिनेत्री की Early Lifestyles, Occupation, Circle of relatives, Husband, Internet Collection आदि के बारे में जानेंगे। तो चलिए अब शुरू करते हैं।

Early Lifestyles & Occupation

New Delhi में जन्मीं Nidhi ने अपने Performing Occupation की शुरुआत 2011 में Brief Movie “A Vintage Tale” से की। 2019 में उन्होंने Hindi Internet Collection “Charmsukh (Behrupiya)” में अभिनय किया और इसके बाद 2020 में उन्होंने Television Display “Jassi King – The FAKR” में मुख्य भूमिका में अभिनय किया।

  • Nidhi Mahawan
  • Nidhi Mahawan

Profile
Identify Nidhi Mahawan
Occupation Indian Movie Actress
Nationality Indian
Years Energetic 2011 – Provide

Debut, Motion pictures/Movies & Awards
Debut In 2011 – Bollywood Debut

In 2019 – Internet Collection Debut
Movies, Motion pictures & Television Collection A Vintage Tale (2011)

Oass (2012)

Adrishya (2017)

Charmsukh (Behrupiya) (2019)

Charmsukh (Trapped) (2020)

Jassi King – The FAKR (2020)

Shaadi Vivah (2020)

Gandii Baat – Season 6 (2021)

Pretty Therapeutic massage Parlour (2021)
Awards Now not Recognized

Non-public Lifestyles
Nick Identify Nidhi
Born (Date of Start) 26 April 1989
Age (as 2021) 32 Years
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Gender Feminine
Zodiac Signal Scorpio
Homeland Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Leisure pursuits/Conduct Selfie Lover
Meals Addiction Vegetarian
College JD Tytler College (New Delhi)
School Hindu School

College of Delhi
Schooling Qualification English Literature

Circle of relatives, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mom Manisha Mahawan
Father Now not Recognized
Sister/Brother Aditya Mahawan (Brother)

Ashi Mahawan (Sister)
Marital Standing Single
Affair/Boyfriend No
Husband/Partner No
Daughter/Son/Youngsters No
Family members Now not Recognized Publicly
Pals Now not Recognized Publicly

Frame Measurements & Bodily Appearances
Peak 165 cm
1.65 m
5 feet 5 in
Weight 55 KG
121 lbs (kilos)
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Determine Dimension 34-28-34
Get dressed Dimension 38 (EU)
Shoe (Ft) Dimension 8
Tattoos Now not Recognized
Unique Options Smile & Self belief

Social Media
Instagram Instagram
Fb Fb
Twitter Twitter
YouTube Now not Recognized

Who’s Nidhi Mahawan?

Nidhi Mahawan is an Indian Actress and he or she was once born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. She is particularly recognized for acted within the Hindi Internet Collection “Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“.

