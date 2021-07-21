Nidhi Sunil Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Nidhi Sunil (continuously referred to as Niddhi) is an Indian model and actress. She is taken under consideration probably the most promising models from India. Instead of getting cash a model, Nidhi has moreover excelled in acting and is largest identified for her serve as as Samira throughout the film Kaash (2015).

Biography/Wiki

Nidhi Sunil was once born in Cochin throughout the Indian state of Kerala on 30 March 1993 (age 25 Years; as in 2018). Nevertheless, her place of birth is Jaipur; as she grew up there.

She holds a degree in Legislation and has moreover worked as an Environmental Attorney. Nidhi Sunil were given right here into the eyes of media when she grew to change into the second one runner-up in ‘Pantaloons Femina Leave out India South 2011.’ Nidhi has been further in data for her dusky pores and pores and skin.

She printed in an interview that she has been coping with the biasedness for having a dusky pores and pores and skin; since her access into the sector of modelling. She moreover says that she is typically trolled on social media for her dusky pores and pores and skin.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’ 5”

Weight: 45 kg

Resolve Measurements: 28-26-30

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family

Nidhi’s father is Sunil; however, her mother’s name is probably not identified.

She has moreover a sister named Nithya Sunil.

Nidhi has no brother. She is unmarried.

Occupation

Previous than getting into the sphere of modelling, Nidhi Sunil had worked as an Environmental Attorney for a while.

Her first luck in modelling were given right here in 2009, when, at the age of 22, she was once located 2nd runner up throughout the Kingfisher Calendar Girl 2010 Hunt.

In 2010, at the age of 23, she won the Femina Leave out South Glamorous Hair subtitle. In 2011, Nidhi grew to change into the 2d runner up in The Pantaloons Femina Leave out India South.

Thereafter, she started modelling for some national and international magazines in conjunction with Trend, Maxim, and Elle.

In 2013, Nidhi Sunil attempted her acting experience via operating in a film titled Gangoobai.

Nevertheless, it was once her 2nd film, Kaash (2015), that gave her reputation as an actor.

Nidhi has moreover been a fashion ambassador for a few of the top maximum producers harking back to The Hollow, Garnier, Espirit, Without end 21, and plenty of others.

She has moreover been signed via a New York-based agency- One Model Management. Nidhi has moreover seemed throughout the American documentary film- Nude (2017). In 2018, she all over again were given right here into the limelight; after being featured throughout the Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music ‘Makhna.’

Main points

Nidhi Sunil could be a attorney and holds a degree in Environmental Legislation.

She loves travelling and gazing films.

Her favourite actress in Zeenat Aman.

She loves to visit New York, London, Los Angeles, and her hometown- Jaipur.

Nidhi Sunil has rejected Truthful & Stunning’s supply 3 times; as they wanted to use her dusky pores and pores and skin commercially.

She will also be an vigorous philanthropist and works for the ‘Invisible Girl Enterprise.’