Nielsen Confirms Super Bowl Ratings Delay

The wait to learn the way many individuals watched the Super Bowl is proving to be as interminable as the sport itself.

Nielsen on Monday evening confirmed that scores for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Sunday evening had been unlikely to be launched till at the very least Tuesday morning. The information and analysis agency alluded to doable points with measurement of out of dwelling viewing in acknowledging the delay.

“Super Bowl numbers are nonetheless being processed and verified. We anticipate that closing viewing figures, which can embody Out Of Residence (OOH) viewing, can be out there to the media tomorrow,” a Nielsen spokesperson mentioned. “We are going to replace the press and the trade accordingly when a closing timeline is confirmed.”

This may be the primary time in latest reminiscence that broadcast tv scores for the Super Bowl had skilled such a serious delay.

The Tampa Bay-Kansas Metropolis match-up on CBS featured two small-market groups, but additionally two of the league’s greatest stars in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Sadly, the conflict of the Corridor of Fame-bound veteran and the younger defending champion quarterback proved to be a listless affair. The Bucs took the lead late within the first quarter and widened it steadily as the sport dragged on, with the Chiefs undone by a plague of defensive penalties and the poor play of their usually dynamic offense.

CBS additionally suffered its personal embarrassments. Streaming service CBS All Entry buckled beneath the load of viewers making an attempt to stream the sport Sunday, crashing for a number of minutes round kick-off and drawing a flurry of criticism on social media.