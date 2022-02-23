NieR Automata anime is official: first trailer and images of Square Enix’s game adaptation

The game by Yoko Taro and Platinum Games will have a television anime that does not yet have a date.

It was an open secret, but it has already been officially confirmed: NieR: Automata will have an anime for television. During the celebration of the special direct for the 5th anniversary of the launch of the game, we have known the brief teaser trailer that you can see on these lines, which leaves us the first image of what we could see in the future.

Release date unknownNot much more is known about the project, beyond the fact that it will be directed to television and that it has launched an official website. This way, 2B y 9S They will leave video games behind to jump to a different audiovisual format, and it is expected that the story seen in the Square Enix and Platinum Games title will be replicated in this adaptation.

The official description only details the plot of Automata and that they intend to bring an anime to television, but the release date is not specified nor the studio responsible. According some leaksit would be A-1 Pictures, which has other adaptations behind it such as Sword Art Online movies or the animes of the Persona saga.

At the expense of learning more about the project and when to expect it, NieR: Automata has achieved great sales success in its various versions for PC and consoles. Your Creator, Yoko Tarohas claimed that the franchise is over for now, though he jokes about reviving it if they offer him a hefty sum of money in return.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: NieR Automata, Anime, Square Enix, TV Series and Video Games and Yoko Taro.