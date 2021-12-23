NieR: Automata creator claims franchise is done, joking about reviving it for big bucks

Yoko Taro made a name for herself thanks to twisty storylines and frenetic mechanics.

Perhaps to some of you the name of Yoko Taro, but you may have heard of one of its star franchises: Deny. This saga, which mixes a story full of plot twists and a gameplay that mixes hack & slash with bullet-hell, has catapulted the creative to fame, which has led to a great success for NieR: Automata and NieR: Re[in]carnation, as well as some impressive sales for the NieR: Replicant remaster.

But… you never know… I can do more [juegos] if they give me a large amount of money …Yoko TaroHowever, its creator knows when it should be said enough, and it seems that the time has come for your franchise. In a video published by the official NieR account, Yoko Taro announces that the saga It’s finished, so it is unlikely that we will see more titles of it. But, in keeping with his usual comedic tone, he also claims that he could revive her with an unsurprising condition.

“But… you never know… I can do more [juegos] you are my day a large amount of money…“Yoko Taro jokes in the video. After all, it is well known that this creative tends to do whatever he wants during game development, which has led to the curious anecdote that NieR: Automata almost canceled because Taro doesn’t like getting up early. In this way, it could surprise us with more ideas around the NieR universe in the future.

Of course, the success of his works has led him to take life differentlyas the community has been hooked on NieR: Automata since its release in 2017. This has led players to explore the world of the game in all its aspects, something with which secrets have been discovered years after its launch.

More about: Yoko Taro, NieR Automata, NieR Replicant, and NieR Re[in]carnation.