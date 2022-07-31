NieR: Automata’s latest ‘secret’ turns out to be a montage, and this is great news for the community

After stirring the networks in recent days, some fans show that mods can go further in the game.

If you are a fan of NieR: Automata and the works of Yoko Taro, you have probably noticed that the networks caught fire during the last few days. Apparently, everything arose from a Reddit user who claimed to have found an unpublished area by chance, something that gave rise to new images of what happened and many theories around the possible plans of Square Enix.

This new mod creation tool is available to all usersThe community was perplexed before a scene that, designed as a church, presented winks on the history of NieR: Replicant. However, the Reddit user ended up revealing several Twitch clips in which it is observed that this is nothing more than a way created for NieR: Automata, something that was previously ruled out because there were no such powerful tools with which to work the game.

After this, the authors of the mod thanked the community for all the attention and apologized for all the inconvenience caused: “Everything we have shared has been completely in-game, no editing has been done“, begins his message in a Twitch video. “We have loved all the debates and theories – it has been a fantastic journey. It has been inspiring to see the community coming together after so many years, it makes all the hard work worth it. We hope you guys had a good time, we certainly did.”

It is possible that many players have been disappointed by this outcome, but, as the modder comments Lance McDonald on Twitter, “Of course this was the work of extremely talented modders making things that the community thought they were not possible“. Beyond this, the tool created by the authors of the mod can be used by any userwhich gives us the possibility to continue having fun with NieR: Automata through the additions of the community.

At the moment, it seems that NieR: Automata has no more secrets, although the community would not be surprised if Yoko Taro has a trick up his sleeve. What is certain is that the game published by Square Enix is ​​preparing its landing on Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console will host the story of 2B and 9S next October 6which will further expand a sales figure that exceeds 6.5 million units.

