NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 shows its graphical and combat improvements in a new video

If you are looking forward to it NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 to the market, which will happen on April 23, 2021, you are in luck. Square Enix released a new video today showing the improved graphics and updates to the battles and soundtrack for this remaster.

Or what is the same, the benefits and news that this version will offer on PS4, Xbox One and PC (in this case, through Steam). As for the video itself, which you can see below these lines, it offers us a generous gameplay of approximately 10 minutes.

As you can see, the video shows us the protagonist in his youth, when he visits the desert kingdom of Fachada. And he does it with some peculiar traveling companions: the brutal warrior Kainé and the magical book Grimoire Weiss. He then heads off to explore the Arid Temple, culminating in a boss fight made up of a mysterious swarm of smart cubes.

As if that were not enough, Square Enix also wanted to share with fans some samples of how the soundtrack of this new version of the game will perform. In fact, the publisher has published some videos with new versions of the favorite songs of NieR Replicant fans.

Thus, the videos include the full versions of “Snow in Summer” and “Kainé”, as well as a sample of 10 of the songs covered in the special soundtrack on CD, entitled Weiss Edition, included in the limited edition of the game. , White Snow Edition.

As for the aforementioned White Snow Edition, it will offer the following extra content: