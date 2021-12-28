Nier’s producer looks favorably on NFTs, but will focus on other projects for now

The explosion of NFT in video games has managed to capture the attention of other Square Enix developers.

The NFT they return to dominate the news. This trend, which has already found its vein in video games with proposals such as Ubisoft Quartz or Peter Molyneux’s new game, continues to find fans in the sector. Now some developers of Square Enix have shown their opinion around this practice, something in which the producer of NieR stands out, Yosuke Saito.

I think the new action of playing starts with a new technologyYosuke SaitoEvery year, Famitsu publishes the ideas and forecasts of various video game developers, and it was here that Saito confirmed your interest in NFTs in the industry: “I am very interested in games and content related to NFTs. I think the new action of gaming starts with a new technology, so I want to do something with NFTs right now. However, there are still many things to announceso it will probably be after that. “

These statements join those of other Square Enix members such as Yoshinori Kitase, director and producer of several Final Fantasy installments, who brings up this trend again when asked about searches by 2022: “Be on the lookout for how new technologies like NFTs and metaverses will get involved in the gaming world!” Noriyoshi Fujimoto, producer of various Dragon Quest titles, adds to these views with an eye to the future: “NFT digital assets. There are many issues such as legislation, and I think there will still be many groping attempts in 2022, but it is likely that interesting game ideas are born. three or four years, new values ​​will be born in the world “.

Of course, the NFT they have not fallen in grace to all agents in the sector. On the one hand, the creator of It Takes Two claims that he would rather get shot in the knee than put NFT in his games, and STALKER 2 has abandoned his initial proposal upon receiving an avalanche of criticism by users. In 3DJuegos we have prepared an article with which you can find out what all this trend is about, as well as its realities and dangers.

