Nigeria coach highlighted which Tricolor players are most dangerous

With the confirmed ticket to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team de Futbol will begin their preparation matches in order to consolidate their best version. The first rival to beat will be the team of Nigeria and his coach José Peseirorecognized the two players who can make a difference in the friendly duel next Saturday, May 28, 2022, on the AT&T Stadium field.

“Good guys, good players. He was not very lucky at Porto Herrera, but he was lucky because he went to Atlético de Madrid. He was able to win more things (…) Blacksmith and Crown (they are decisive), apart from being good players, good people and They were playing in the best league in the world. Not now, Herrera signed with Houston, but when you sign with Atlético in the Spanish league, that says it all,” he stated.

The Portuguese coach had the opportunity to direct the two players, as well as Miguel Layún, when he was in charge of assume the technical direction of FC Porto, from the Portuguese league. It is for that reason that he knows in great detail the determination and potential that both players can demonstrate on the field of play.

Héctor Herrera left the ranks of Atlético de Madrid after three seasons and a championship (Photo: Javier Barbancho/REUTERS)

Although both characters are currently going through different football moments, were considered in the 38 character roster that they will be able to add minutes in the first phase of preparation of the Mexican National Team. While Jesús Manuel Corona recently joined Sevilla from the Spanish La Liga, Héctor Herrera ended his days in the same league and will join the Houston Dynamo de la Major League Soccer (MLS).

However, at some point they managed to coincide in the ranks of the Dragons and consolidate themselves as a couple of determining elements for the institution. Although under Peseira’s command they were unable to increase Porto’s record on a large scale, his performances earned him to attract the spotlight of football.

It was thus that the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad achieved jump into Spanish football with Atlético de Madrid commanded with Diego Pablo Simeone. With the mattresses, his most relevant season was the welcome one, because in the following ones he lost prominence. Despite this, he was able be champion in the 2020-21 campaign and ratify as one of the pillars in Gerardo Martino’s project.

Jesús Manuel Corona established himself as the best player in the Portuguese league in 2020 (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco/EFE)

For his part, at tecatito It was harder for Corona to leave the ranks of FC Porto. Although he did not follow in the footsteps of HH immediately, could establish himself as one of the best players on his team and the contest, because in 2020 it was recognized as the best player it’s from the season. His departure did not come immediately, but in 2021 he was able to finalize his pass to Sevilla in Spain.

With these arguments, both Corona and Herrera became two of the most important players in Gerardo Martino’s sports project. His name was recurrent in the calls for the Concacaf Octagonal Final, as well as at the start of the preparation for the Qatar World Cup, for which he is almost a certainty to watch them dispute the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Argentine helmsman opened the door to new players who will fight for a place on the final list. Characters like Marcelo FloresHenry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Israel Reyes, Charles AcevedoSebastián Córdova and Erick Lira will be able to argue some difference on the field that opens the door for them to star in the generational change in the tricolor team.

