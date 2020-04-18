Nigerian president’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus

Abba Kyari was the very best aide to President Buhari and one of the very important strong males throughout the nation; deaths on African continent have handed 1,000

The Nigerian president’s chief of group of staff, Abba Kyari, has died after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen talked about on Twitter, as Covid-19 deaths on the continent cross 1,000.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying effectively being points, along with diabetes, was the very best respectable aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the very important strong males throughout the nation.

