Nigerian president’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus

April 18, 2020
Abba Kyari was the very best aide to President Buhari and one of the very important strong males throughout the nation; deaths on African continent have handed 1,000

The Nigerian president’s chief of group of staff, Abba Kyari, has died after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen talked about on Twitter, as Covid-19 deaths on the continent cross 1,000.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying effectively being points, along with diabetes, was the very best respectable aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the very important strong males throughout the nation.

