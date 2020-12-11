Night curfew extended to 1 January in Punjab, indoor celebrations can only include 100 people

Night curfew in Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the night curfew to be extended to January 1 in all cities of the state. This information was given in an official statement issued here. Earlier, due to the fear of second wave of Kovid-19 in the state, it was decided to impose curfew from 10 am to 5 pm from December 1 to December 15. On the other hand, 549 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Punjab on Friday and 29 more patients died due to the epidemic. Also Read – Big reveal about Corona! A child from Italy was infected before China in November 2019.

Taking cognizance of complaints of non-compliance of Kovid guidelines in marriages and other ceremonies, the Chief Minister directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to strictly abide by restrictions in matrimonial ceremonies and impose penalties on those who violate the rules.

According to the statement, Singh ordered that not more than 250 people can attend 100 more outdoor (open space) events in the wedding ceremonies held within 1 January. Singh said that there is a need to increase the number of investigations in the prohibited and micro prohibited areas to hundred percent. He directed the Health Department that farmers returning from the protest site near Delhi should also be monitored.

On the other hand, 549 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Punjab on Friday and 29 more patients died due to the epidemic. With the introduction of new cases, the total infection cases in the state increased to 1,59,099. According to the medical bulletin, so far 5,036 people have died from Kovid-19 in the state. There are 7,286 patients under treatment in the state so far and 1,46,777 patients have been cured.

