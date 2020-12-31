Night Curfew in Delhi Mumbai Himachal: Happy New Year 2021 faded, somewhere night curfew, somewhere Section 144, know

Night Curfew In Delhi Mumbai: The celebration of Happy New Year 2021 has eclipsed the coronavirus. Night curfew has been imposed in several cities of Delhi Night Curfew and Gujrat Night Curfew in Maharashtra. At the same time, Section 144 will remain in many cities. Instructions have been given to strictly follow these rules. Also Read – Happy New Year 2021: Make preparations like this on New Year, happiness will come home

Know where there is a night curfew… where is the section 144

Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai and Pune, Bangalore, to prevent the gathering of people in the New Year celebration to prevent infection with the corona virus. So there is a night curfew in Shimla, Delhi Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Along with this, the crowd will be banned during the celebrations in West Bengal Goa, Kerala.

Strict action will be taken in hotel-pubs in Goa

There is a huge crowd in Goa before the New Year celebrations. Flight to and from the airport continues and a maximum of 72 flights have been handled in a day. In such a situation, people are reaching more and more number of people in Goa on the new year, with the help of tourism, the GDP of Goa also runs. Here all the hotels and pubs are trying to be strict about the Corona Guidelines.

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi-Himachal Shimla

There will be a night curfew in the capital Delhi today and tomorrow. It will be banned from 11 am to 6 am on 1 January and then from 11 am to 6 am on 2 January. This time there is no full booking in hotels in Shimla, Himachal. There is a night curfew and gathering in the hotel-bar-pub is banned.

Section 144 in Bengaluru, Kerala-Odisha will not celebrate after 10 pm

Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru. There is a ban on any kind of DJ event. The city’s big flyovers will be closed at night. Celebration is not allowed in any public place. To go to a hotel or pub, booking coupons are required.

The Kerala government has banned any kind of gathering on the new year. All the celebrations have been ordered to end by ten o’clock at night.

In Odisha, New Year celebrations have been banned in a hotel, restaurant, pub or club on 31 December.

Night curfew will be relaxed slightly in Punjab

Night curfew has been relaxed to some extent before the New Year celebrations in Punjab. But even after this, the hotel and the bar are incurring huge losses. There is often a turnover of 100 crores on the new year in Mohali-Chandigarh, but this time it does not seem to be happening.

Violation of curfew in Ahmedabad will result in jail

Ahmedabad’s Gujarat has also banned the celebration of New Year due to Corona. After 9 pm in Ahmedabad, any kind of party is banned and night curfew has been imposed. If a knight violates the curfew, he will be sent directly to jail.

12 thousand policemen will be posted in Kolkata

There is no restriction on the celebration of New Year in Kolkata of West Bengal, but strictness is being taken. Kovid guidelines are being followed in all restaurants, although no major prom is allowed here either. On the night of 31 December, about 12 thousand police personnel will be stationed on the streets of Kolkata.