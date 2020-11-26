Night curfew in Delhi: Night curfew can be imposed in Delhi too, Kejriwal government signs

Night Curfew In Delhi: In the national capital Delhi, Corona is creating a buzz. In such a situation, the Kejriwal government has indicated that if needed, a night or weekend curfew can be imposed in the capital. The AAP government today told the High Court that no decision has been taken to impose curfew. But whether or not to do so depends on the condition of the corona. Also Read – Corona hit in Delhi: Only 205 ICU beds available with ventilator, no beds in 60 hospitals empty

The High Court asked the Delhi government what guidelines have been implemented to ensure that no more than 50 people are involved in weddings. The court asked the government to also explain what the penalty money was? The court said that an online port should be made. Where penalties for violation of the rules of Covid 19 are made, a port should be made in place of cash recovery and these money should be used for some good work. Also Read – Mask Tips: How to Avoid Corona, Learn How to Choose the Right Mask

Please tell that in the last few days, Corona has created a furore again in Delhi. There has been a spurt in new cases of corona here. In 24 hours on Wednesday, 5246 new cases have been reported in the capital Delhi. Let us know that in the capital Delhi, 8720 people have died. At the same time, the total number of infected people has been 5,45,787. Also Read – International Flights: Prohibition on international flights extended till 31 December, only approved for selected flights