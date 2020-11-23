Entertainment

Night Curfew in Gujarat: Now night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot amid increasing cases of Corona

November 23, 2020
Gujarat Night Curfew: In view of the end of 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad on Monday morning amid increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Gujarat, the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that from now on, there will be only night curfew in four cities including Ahmedabad. Also Read – Lockdown in Maharashtra: Will Maharashtra be locked up again ?, CM Uddhav Thackeray said- again in the state …

In his address on Facebook, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the Kovid-19 protocol while applying masks and social distance while exiting, and stay in homes in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara between 9 am and 6 am. That Also Read – Hathras case: CBI team carrying four accused for Gujarat for polygraph, brain mapping test

He said that people of other parts of the state should also strictly follow the guidelines and should avoid going out in the evening without any need. A 57-hour curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad from Friday night. Rupani thanked the people of Ahmedabad for making the curfew a success and said that only the night curfew will be imposed in the city from Monday. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave: Take care of yourself during the second wave of Corona, follow this rule

“Only night curfew will be imposed from tomorrow (23 November), which started from yesterday (Saturday) night in three cities (Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot),” he said. From tomorrow (in these four cities) there will be only night curfew. “

