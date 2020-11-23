Night Curfew in Gujarat: Now night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot amid increasing cases of Corona

Gujarat Night Curfew: In view of the end of 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad on Monday morning amid increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Gujarat, the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that from now on, there will be only night curfew in four cities including Ahmedabad. Also Read – Lockdown in Maharashtra: Will Maharashtra be locked up again ?, CM Uddhav Thackeray said- again in the state …

In his address on Facebook, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the Kovid-19 protocol while applying masks and social distance while exiting, and stay in homes in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara between 9 am and 6 am. That

He said that people of other parts of the state should also strictly follow the guidelines and should avoid going out in the evening without any need. A 57-hour curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad from Friday night. Rupani thanked the people of Ahmedabad for making the curfew a success and said that only the night curfew will be imposed in the city from Monday.

“Only night curfew will be imposed from tomorrow (23 November), which started from yesterday (Saturday) night in three cities (Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot),” he said. From tomorrow (in these four cities) there will be only night curfew. “

(Input agency)