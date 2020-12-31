Night Curfew: New Year Party enjoyed gritty in this state, night curfew will be applicable throughout the night

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to impose curfew from 10 am on Thursday to prevent mass gathering of people on the occasion of Kovid-19. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that this ban will remain in force till 5 am on Friday. Also Read – Minister Satyendra Jain gave a big information about the passengers who returned from Britain, said – New Corona strain in Delhi infected …

SRC tweeted, "The Odisha government is imposing curfew in the entire state from 10 am to 5 am. Common people are requested to cooperate. All necessary services and necessary operations will be allowed during the curfew. "He called upon the people to comply with the precautionary measures, despite the shortfall in new cases of Kovid-19 in the state."

It is noteworthy that with the arrival of 315 new cases of Kovid-19 in Odisha on Thursday, the number of people infected so far in the state has increased to 3,29,621. During this period, two patients have died, including 1,873 people have died in the state so far.

Jena said, “We need to be more vigilant after the new strain of corona virus unfolds. It is more contagious. The General Administration Department has already issued a notice prohibiting the organization of any event on the occasion of New Year. 40 platoon of personnel will be deployed.

He said, “We have received information that preparations have been made to celebrate the New Year in many residential areas and apartments. We call upon people not to organize such programs. Police personnel can surprise surprise raids. “

It is noteworthy that the state government has already stopped celebrating New Year on Thursday and Friday at hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places. However, cinema halls and theaters have been allowed to open on Friday with 50 percent capacity.