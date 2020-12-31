Night Curfew Timing in Delhi: Night curfew in Delhi, New Year celebrations fade

Night Curfew in Delhi Today and Tomorrow, Know the Timing: Due to the new Corona virus and the already existing Kovid-19 in the country’s capital Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has taken a strong decision regarding the events to be held on the night of one year i.e. 31 December. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has implemented a night curfew in Delhi. Also Read – Where and how to celebrate New Year amid night curfew in Delhi, get directions and routes information here

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has imposed a night curfew in Delhi. No more than five people will be able to gather in a public place. There will be no New Year Celebration, no gathering of people in public places from 11:00 am on 31st of December till 6am on 1st January and thereafter from 11am to 6pm on 1st January Will be able to

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1st Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan

According to the government order, night curfew in Delhi from 11 December to 1 January from 11 am to 6 am

According to the government order, nocturnal curfew was imposed in Delhi from 11 am to 6 am on December 31 and January 1.

There will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during the nocturnal curfew in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, there will be a night curfew in the capital Delhi on Thursday and tomorrow Friday. It will be banned from 11 am to 6 am on 1 January and then from 11 am to 6 am on 2 January.