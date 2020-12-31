Entertainment

Night Curfew Timing in Delhi: Night curfew in Delhi, New Year celebrations fade

December 31, 2020
2 Min Read

Night Curfew in Delhi Today and Tomorrow, Know the Timing: Due to the new Corona virus and the already existing Kovid-19 in the country’s capital Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has taken a strong decision regarding the events to be held on the night of one year i.e. 31 December. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has implemented a night curfew in Delhi. Also Read – Where and how to celebrate New Year amid night curfew in Delhi, get directions and routes information here

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has imposed a night curfew in Delhi. No more than five people will be able to gather in a public place. There will be no New Year Celebration, no gathering of people in public places from 11:00 am on 31st of December till 6am on 1st January and thereafter from 11am to 6pm on 1st January Will be able to Also Read – Intelligence sources said, Advocate Mahmud Pracha defended the terrorists, gave provocative speeches during the anti CAA movement

Special things
– According to the government order, night curfew in Delhi from 11 December to 1 January from 11 am to 6 am
– There will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during the nocturnal curfew in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, there will be a night curfew in the capital Delhi on Thursday and tomorrow Friday. It will be banned from 11 am to 6 am on 1 January and then from 11 am to 6 am on 2 January.

