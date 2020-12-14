Night curfew to continue till 5 January in Himachal, no permission to celebrate New Year in Shimla

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the night curfew in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi districts till January 5 to prevent the corona virus, so these districts will not be allowed to celebrate New Year. Also Read – Tata group enters Expression of Interest to buy Air India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the decision to increase the night curfew was taken in a meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Bhardwaj said that in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts, curfew will be effective from 9 am to 6 am.

Earlier, the state government had decided to increase the night curfew from 23 November to 15 December.