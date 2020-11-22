Night Curfew Update: Night curfew imposed in eight cities of this state, penalty of 500 rupees will be imposed for not applying mask, Section 144 applied

Night Curfew in Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has decided to impose a nighttime curfew in the eight district headquarters most affected by the infection among the increasing number of patients with corona virus infection. Along with this, the fine has been increased to Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places. Section 144 has been imposed in the capital Jaipur. Also Read – Night curfew in Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew will be applicable in 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, only they will get exemption

These decisions were taken in the meeting of the State Council of Ministers on Saturday night under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the meeting, measures were taken to control the increasing cases of infection due to cold and festive season. Also Read – Section 144 in Rajasthan: Corona cases increased in Rajasthan, Section 144 will be applicable in the state from Saturday

It was decided in the meeting that the markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial institutions in the urban area of ​​the eight district headquarters (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara) affected by the infection till seven in the evening. Will be open Nightly curfew will remain in the urban area of ​​these eight district headquarters from 8 am to 6 am. At the same time, the penalty for not wearing masks has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020: Bihar government appeals to people – Chhath Puja at home, guidelines issued

However, during this time, people going to the wedding ceremony, people related to essential services including medicines and those traveling in bus, train and plane will be allowed to travel.

State and private offices and institutions in the urban area located in the district headquarters in the eight districts most affected by the infection (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara) where more than 100 employees are employed, Attendance shall not exceed 75 percent. Staff in these institutes and offices will be called on rotation basis so that no more than 75 percent of the employees are present in the office on any working day.

According to an official statement, it was decided in the meeting that the cases of infection are increasing continuously in the state, in such a situation, the maximum number of people attending political, social, religious, cultural etc. events including marriage ceremonies in the entire state will be 100.

Similarly, in the meeting, in-principle consent was given to acquire some hospitals associated with private medical colleges to acquire Kovid specified hospitals if needed. The Medical Education Department has been authorized to decide its detailed procedure and take action. Medical colleges will be able to start classes for third year and fourth year medical students. These medical students can also be put on duty for Kovid-19.

Meanwhile, in view of the transition in the capital Jaipur, Section-144 has been implemented. Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday. Under this, there will be a ban on the gathering of more than five persons and it will be mandatory to put masks in any public place.