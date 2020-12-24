Night curfew will remain in the cities of Rajasthan from 31 December to 1 January 2021 morning

Rajasthan Govt has decided to impose night curfew between 8 pm of December 31 and 6 am of January 1 in all cities having population of over one lakh: There will be a nightly curfew in all major towns and cities on the night of 31 December in Rajasthan. With this, the state government has banned all the celebrations on the eve of the New Year. The special thing is that this night curfew will be applicable in cities with a population of up to one lakh in Rajasthan. Also Read – Merry Christmas 2020: Make Christmas memorable during Corona, Celebrate with family in this way

The State Home Department issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. According to this, "All the cities of the state having a population of more than one lakh, there will be night curfew from eight o'clock on the eve of New Year to 6:00 am on the next day i.e. January 1, 2021."

– ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Not only this, all markets in these areas will be closed at seven in the evening. All the municipal corporations and city council areas of the state will come under this purview.

This order states that as per the notification already issued by the government, there will be a complete ban on fireworks and firecrackers in the state. Along with this, there will be a complete ban on all the celebrations or gathering of people on the eve of New Year.