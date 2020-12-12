‘Night time College’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

The NBC comedy pilot based mostly on the Kevin Hart movie “Night time College” will not be shifting ahead at NBC, Selection has discovered completely.

The half-hour multi-cam had initially gotten a pilot order in January, however the pandemic shutdown just about all pilot manufacturing in March. The published community then introduced in June that it will resume manufacturing on most of its pilots later within the 12 months, with “Night time College” being the primary pilot to renew manufacturing as soon as it restarted.

Just like the movie, “Night time College” follows a a singular mixture of adults at an evening college GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared expertise and discover themselves serving to one another each inside and out of doors of the classroom. It starred Shanola Hampton within the position performed by Tiffany Haddish within the movie, with Josh Segarra taking part in the position performed by Hart. The forged additionally included Ian Gomez, James Earl, Joe Massingill, and Collette Wolfe.

Hart — who starred in, co-wrote and produced the movie — government produced the pilot together with Will Packer, who was additionally a producer on the movie, and Malcolm D. Lee, who directed. Chris Moynihan wrote and government produced the pilot. Common Tv served because the studio, with Common Photos having produced the movie. Hart produced underneath his Hartbeat Productions banner whereas Packer did so through Will Packer Media and Moynihan through Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown oversaw for HartBeat whereas Sheila Ducksworth government produced for Will Packer Media.

The opposite pilots which NBC bookmarked to shoot later this 12 months are “Odd Joe” from “Home” alums Russel Good friend and Garrett Lerner, “Grand Crew” (previously untitled Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor comedy), single-cam Ana Gasteyer-led “American Auto,” and “Langdon,” which facilities across the character made well-known by from Dan Brown’s novels and the Tom Hanks movies.