Night Train Media Gets Serafin Funding, Hires Olivia Pahl

Night Train Media (NTM), the manufacturing outfit and finance agency arrange by former Tele München Group founder Herbert L. Kloiber, has obtained a long-term funding from non-public fairness fund Serafin Group. The enterprise has additionally appointed Olivia Pahl as head of content material improvement and co-production.

Pahl will oversee the slate of worldwide movie, premium community tv and streaming initiatives at NTM, the Munich-based firm based in February 2020 by Kloiber. Beforehand, at Studiocanal TV and Tandem Productions, Pahl rose to go of improvement after becoming a member of the corporate in 2015 from Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

“Olivia has confirmed herself to be an outstanding government with glorious artistic instincts, manufacturing abilities and business relationships,” Kloiber stated. “I’m thrilled to have her be a part of me in managing our many current initiatives with phenomenal co-production companions and rising our slate with extra nice content material.”

By partnering with Serafin, which had an annual turnover of $1 billion in 2019, NTM has secured full funding of its current and future initiatives.

“Being nimble, having a brief decision-making course of and vital liquidity are main benefits for us now in securing nice initiatives when different main gamers are sitting on the sidelines,” stated Serafin’s Philipp Haindl. “This flexibility gives NTM with the prospect to regulate our technique shortly, relying on fallout from COVID-19, and take benefit down the highway of strategic media progress alternatives in Europe and all through the world.”

NTM not too long ago teamed with content material accomplice NENT Group, Starlings Tv and Canada’s Mediabiz Worldwide to develop the futuristic, female-driven augmented actuality drama “Veil.” It has additionally partnered with U.Ok. producer Blackbox Multimedia to announce a collection based mostly on the novel “The Ex-Spouse” by Jess Ryder, tailored from the New York Instances bestselling creator Catherine Steadman (2018’s “One thing within the Water”), who additionally starred in “Downton Abbey.”

The newest addition to the NTM slate is “Doppelgänger”, an English-language crime drama with Argentina’s Avi Movies.

(Pictured, L-R: Herbert L. Kloiber, Olivia Pahl, Philipp Haindl)