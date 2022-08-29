Nightdive clarifies the state of the System Shock saga with the third installment on the air

The VGC medium has spoken with the developers and they claim that System Shock 3 depends only on Tencent.

It is a fondly remembered franchise that they still have two titles to launch, but they still do not have much more information so far. The VGC medium has had the detail of talk to the developers of the original System Shock, Nightdive, and have clarified the situation around upcoming projects like System Shock 3.

System Shock 3 depends solely on Tencent, as Otherside Entertainment was developing it for several years, but in 2020 it sold the rights to the Chinese giant. VGC notes that a LinkedIn analysis suggests the team abandoned the project long ago.

Tencent has the rights to make System Shock, 3,4 and 5, and we have the rights to make the remake of the first game and the second gameStephen Kick, the executive director of Nightdive, has clarified to VGC the situation in which the saga finds itself: “When we acquired the rights to the franchise, we licensed the third game to Otherside. Later, they sold the rights to Tencent. This have currently the third game rightsand we have the rights to do the remake of the first game and potentially a remake of the second. That’s more or less the current situation.”

He has also spoken about the future of the franchise, which is in the hands of Tencent despite Nightdive having the rights to the IP: “I think technically could do 4 and 5 too, but they would have to do the 3 first. So we’ll see,” says Kick.

Nightdive is currently developing the remake of the first System Shock whose development has been underway since 2016. What we learned months ago is that the development of System Shock Remake is almost complete, but still there is no date for its release. On the other hand, for his series the scriptwriter is already known and it is the one of the latest Mortal Kombat movie.

