Nightingale reveals new details of his fantastic story, which will feature many challenges between worlds

Inflexion Games has published a video that goes deeper into the history of its next game.

Fans of fantasy and survival have good reason to closely follow the development of Nightingale. We are not just talking about a game signed by Aaryn FlynnBioWare veteran, but we also highlight it for having a proposal that mixes the use of portals with the discovery of beautiful and increasingly dangerous worlds.

In the game, we must survive between worlds to reach the city of NightingaleIts developers have been inspired by the Victorian era to create the aesthetic section of a work in which they are also lacking magical elements and dreamy creatures. In this sense, from Inflexion Games they offer us an adventure in which human beings have been using magic together with Faesome creatures that ended up being banished from our world.

This has given rise to an era of innovation, both in the architectural and technological section as well as in the magical. But, as the developers explain in the video that you have at the beginning of this news, humanity faces a cataclysm called The Pale, and the only way to survive is to use the portal that would take her to Nightingale’s world.

However, this is not the only portal in the game, and not a few people have tried to flee from danger. Here comes our character, who is lost in the labyrinth of worlds and, therefore, must face numerous challenges to return to the city of Nightingale, where magical creatures such as the aforementioned Fae await.

Although it seemed that we could try Nightingale at some point in this 2022, from Inflexion Games they communicated the bitter news that its early access was delayed until next year. We have to wait a little longer to enter these fantasy worlds, but at 3DJuegos we are sure that Nightingale has everything to succeed.

