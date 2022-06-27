Nightingale’s survival open world was going to allow up to 1,000 players to play at once

Inflexion Games will allow us to do a lot of things in the game, but originally it had a more ambitious idea.

Nightingale was one of the highlights of this year’s Summer Game Fest conference, leaving us with a new trailer that continues to position the game of Inflexion Games as one of the most anticipated by fans of role-playing titles with a strong survival and crafting component.

The title seems to want to cover many genres with its proposal, but thanks to the information Stephen Totilo, from Axios, we know that he was born with even more ambitious intentions. That has been confirmed by Aaryn Flynn, CEO of Inflexion, who takes us back to 2018, when the game was in development with Improbable.

The project was going to mean the commissioning and demonstration of Improbable’s new technology: SpatialOS, which offers a large-scale network. He assures that the game was similar to what we see today, but initially he was going to present a virtual world with 1,000 players in itsomething that will not happen now.

Now he focuses on playing alone or in small groupsFlynn explains that the technology was very difficult to work with, and at the end of last year, Inflexion and Improbable agreed to split. “We had a prototype and it looked great, but as you can imagine, it created its own creative challenges,” he says. Now Nightingale will support solo and small group gamesalthough it maintains scenarios and ideas of the stage next to Improbable.

At the moment we don’t know when we will be able to play the final version of Nightingale, but Inflexion has fixed early access on PC for sometime in 2022. Very recently we were able to talk to you about the game in depth at 3DJuegos, offering you the keys and the reasons why it has everything to succeed.

