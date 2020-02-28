Nightmare On Elm Street’s Robert Englund Wants To Play Freddy In A Unique Way

Throughout Robert Englund’s time chatting with SyFy Wire, he did state that both a prequel story delving into Freddy’s authorized proceedings, or a cameo in an Elm Avenue film with one other Freddy, may very well be methods of bringing him again to the dwell motion fold. That former chance sounds significantly attention-grabbing, particularly if fellow Nightmare on Elm Avenue veteran John Saxon helped write the script. It’s not that loopy, as Saxon has finished it earlier than, and that kernel of an concept was intriguing to say the least.