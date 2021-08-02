Nigraham Film (2022) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Nigraham is a Malayalam language film. The film unencumber date is 7 January 2022. It comprises Ashkkar Soudaan, Najish Moosa within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves across the challenge of a person. He’s out to hunt revenge in opposition to robust males. Issues take a flip as he faces robust demanding situations. Will he be capable to fulfil his promise?

Nigraham Solid

Najish Moosa

Ashkkar Soudaan

Director: Madhan Mohan

Style: Drama, Journey, Motion

Language: Malayalam

Free up Date: 7 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched