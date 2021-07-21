Nihar Pandya Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Nihaar Pandya is an Indian actor and model. He was once the Ex-boyfriend of Deepika Padukone. Let’s check out Nihaar Pandya’s biography and a couple of crowd pleasing information about him.

Biography/Wiki & Career

Nihaar was once born on 28 March 1982 (age 37; as in 2019) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He went to Narsee Monjee School of Trade and Economics, Mumbai. Since early life, he was once now not into analysis that so much alternatively was once very obsessive about sports activities actions. He was once a splash athlete and represented Maharashtra in sprint competitions as well. He was once cricket and used to omit college for it. He carried out cricket in school and faculty levels and as well as represented Mumbai in this and this cricket teams.

He acquired to act in Salman Khan‘s movie “Marigold” for the main time, when he accompanied his uncle to a film shoot who worked as a health care provider there, for the reason that actors suffered heatstroke. His inclination in course of acting made him sure that he had to pursue this occupation and so, he joined Anupam Kher‘s institute Actor Prepares to polish his acting experience. He worked arduous and came upon Kathak from Veeru Krishna to get to the bottom of rhythm issues, as suggested via Priyanka Chopra. At the side of Kathak, he mastered Hindustani Classical Tune as well.

Nihaar made his Bollywood access with a ancient biographical film basically in response to the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019) paired opposite Kangana Ranaut, in which he portrayed the nature of Baji Rao II.

Physically Glance

Most sensible: 5’ 9”

Weight: 75 kg

Body Measurements: 42′ Chest, 32′ Waist, 16′ Biceps



Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Girlfriends

Nihaar hails from an upper-middle-class Gujarati Family. His mother is Dipti Pandya. He has a brother, Paarth Pandya.

Nihaar and Deepika Padukone were in a live-in courting when she was once running as a model in Mumbai.

He was once going out with actress Gauhar Khan.

He moreover dated the proficient actress and singer, Neeti Mohan for some-time. Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot on 15 February 2019 at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Favourite Problems

Eating place: Royal China in Mumbai.

Main points

While taking footage for an movement series of “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” he had hurt Kangana Ranaut; as a result of which she acquired 15 stitches on her forehead.

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis Sensation, is one amongst his close buddies.

He likes adventure sports activities actions, dancing, making a song, finding out, and doing gymnastics in his recreational time