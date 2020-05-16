Nikhil Siddartha Marriage: Nikhil Marries girlfriend, Pallavi Varma

Nikhil Siddartha Marriage: Nikhil Siddhartha tied the nuptial knot along with his longtime girlfriend, Dr Pallavi Varma on (Might 14) in a non-public wedding ceremony ceremony. Following the federal government measures, the marriage passed off at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

The Tollywood actor tied the sacred thread at round 6.30 within the morning. Shut household and buddies attended a non-public wedding ceremony. Images and movies from the marriage are going viral on social media.

Nikhil and Pallavi had been courting for a few years earlier than they received married. In an earlier interview, the actor shared that they belief one another.

Within the Nikhil Siddartha Marriage, Groom Nikhil wore a gold-coloured sherwani for the marriage, Bride Pallavi Varma determined a purple silk saree for her massive day.

The pre-wedding celebrations started on (Might 13) night with the Haldi ceremony. Nikhil picked a yellow kurta for the event, and Pallavi appeared attractive in a pink and violet silk saree.

Nikhil and Pallavi had first deliberate an extravagant wedding ceremony on April 15 and 16. Nonetheless, because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the couple had no possibility however to postpone the marriage.

Contemplating that the lockdown is anticipated to increase, Nikhil and Pallavi’s households selected to have an intimate wedding ceremony with shut relations. There may be a grand reception for his or her prolonged household and business co-workers as soon as the lockdown is raised.

A day after his huge wedding ceremony, Nikhil took to Instagram to share unseen images and movies from his bridal ceremony. Offering a sneak-peek into his wedding ceremony, Nikhil shared a few footage and wrote, “Prepared for the Subsequent Journey in life with @pallavi.varma.

Nikhil took to social media to thank his followers and buddies who wished him personally and on social media. He was stunned seeing the messages on social media and wrote, “Thanks for all the desires pouring in… my cellphone and social media have been overwhelmed with Blessings and Love. I additionally wanna thank the staff behind the Wedding ceremony (sic).”

Nikhil Siddhartha additionally revealed that they adhered to the federal government guidelines in the course of the wedding ceremony. He shared a video by which the visitor, who’s becoming a member of the venue, may be seen getting his temperature screened. Sanitizers and masks had been stored on the place for the company to make use of.