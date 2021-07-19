Nikita Gokhale is an Indian film actress, type, Monetary adviser, and Attractiveness festival titleholder. She may be the winner of Omit India Bikni 2015 and represented India at Omit International Bikni Type 2015 in Malta, Europe. She made her appearing debut with the Marathi film “School” within the yr 2015. Take a look at under for Nikita Gokhale Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photographs, and extra.

Early Existence and Profession

Nikita Gokhale was once born on 2 April 1990 in Tumsar, Maharashtra, India. Nikita Gokhale circle of relatives main points might be up to date quickly. She finished her training in Sharda Vidyalay, Tumsar, and completed her commencement in Chartered Accountant at Seth Narsingdas Mor School of Arts, Tumsar. Throughout her faculty days, she labored within the Built-in Enterprises (India) Ltd as a Broker and shifted to Nagpur for her process in Inventory Marketplace. Whilst running she did the certification in NSE, BSE, Commodity marketplace, Foreign currency marketplace.

Later, Nikita Gokhale labored as a Regional head of Punjab at Chandigarh with the Built-in Enterprises (India) Ltd. Then she began her Sub Broking Trade with IIFL. Later, she deliberate to begin her profession within the modeling trade. To make stronger her appearing and dancing talents, she enrolled in a direction at Anupam Kher’s movie academy & Terence Lewis Dance Academy.

Nikita Gokhale was once topped as a Omit India Bikni in 2015. On 24 October 2015, she represented India at Omit International Bikni Type 2015 in Malta, Europe. Within the yr 2016, she represented India at Omit Glamour Face International 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Additionally, she is the winner of the Omit Glamour face International 2016 Attractiveness festival. In the similar yr, she represented India on the Omit Eu Tourism 2016 in Malta, Europe.

Within the following years, she represented India at more than a few attractiveness festival contests like International Swim Swimsuit Type 2017, Jury for Omit Glamouface Germany 2017, and extra. Even if she is slightly past due in her modeling profession, she had labored with all of the most sensible Indian & World photographers. Nikita Gokhale is well known for her high quality artwork art work and is well-liked amongst photographers all over the world.

Nikita Gokhale Biography

Identify Nikita Gokhale Actual Identify Nikita Gokhale Nickname Nikki, Nik, Nikita Gordijn Career Indian movie actress and type Date of Delivery 2 April 1990 Age 28 (As of October 2018) Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify But to be Up to date Mom Identify But to be Up to date Siblings But to be Up to date Faith Sikh Tutorial Qualification Chartered Accountant (CA) Faculty Sharda Vidyalay, Tumsar School Seth Narsingdas Mor School of Arts, Tumsar Leisure pursuits Dancing and Modeling Place of birth Tumsar, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Affairs/Boyfriends NA Kids None Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/OfficialNikitaGokhale/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NikitaGokhale

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nikitagokhale/?hl=en

Nikita Gokhale Motion pictures

Nikita Gokhale Awards

Omit India Bikni 2015

Omit International Bikni Type India 2015

Omit Glamor face India 2016

Omit Glamour Face International 2016

Omit Eu Tourism India 2016

Omit International Go well with Type India 2017

Omit International SwimSuit Type 2017 Finalist.

Nikita Gokhale Photographs

Take a look at the newest footage of Nikita Gokhale,

