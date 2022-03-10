Nikita Mazepin was furious at a press conference and assured that he learned of his dismissal from Formula 1 through social networks

Nikita Mazepin broke the silence after his abrupt departure from Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

One of the most affected athletes in the midst of Russia’s war with Ukraine has been Nikita Mazepin. The Russian pilot 23 years was hastily removed from the Formula 1 and in the last hours he broke his silence from Moscow with a talk in which some international media participated. According to her testimony, she feels like a victim of what happened and confessed that she found out about her dismissal through social networks.

Mazepinwho has now decided to create a foundation for athletes who have been separated from their careers for these reasons, explained step by step how his departure from the elite of motorsports was, where he had debuted last season with the team Haaswith Mick Schumacher as a partner.

“There has been no legal reason for the team to have finished the contract from the moment in which the FIA ​​let us race with a neutral flagand I agreed to be neutral and wanted to sign a letter for it, but they haven’t given me time, I was left without the dream that I fought for 18 years of my life and without defense for it, ”he lamented.

Nikita Mazepin was displaced by the Haas Formula 1 team (@HaasF1Team)

The young Russian driver revealed behind the scenes of the conflict with his team: “The team told me that if the SON he left me, there would be no problem in the Barcelona tests, nor did I imagine that anything was going to happen, and I used to believe 100% in the words of Günther Steinerwho I respected as a man and a team leader, but I didn’t hear from the team that this would happen and I found out that they kicked me out on social networks the same day as you. No one is ready for this, they gave me no clues about it, no support. I have barely spoken to Gene Haas Sometime in these years I can’t say much because I didn’t wear the team”.

As he commented to the press, he still intends to continue his sports career. “I will always be physically ready in case an opportunity comes and I am not looking at other categories“, he asserted. For now, she is going to dedicate her time to the foundation that he has created with the support of his father, Dmitry Mazepinowner of Uralkali. He does not know what his future will be but he is clear that it will not be with Haas.

“I don’t want to go where they don’t want me, I can’t go back to Haas even if there is a legal loophole, Formula 1 is dangerous to do it. This job is complicated, you are under many lights and I never imagined that I would lose my seat like this, in the past tests I only thought about racing and starting the World Cup”, he commented.

Nikita Mazepinwho denied that Schumacher or one of his sponsors has something to do with his departure, he was very sad to be removed from the F1 and thanked several colleagues -such as Czech Perez, Bottas, Leclerc and Russell– for giving him support, what he considers “something very important because the journey to F1 is long for everyone”. There are several candidates to take his place, but he prefers to detach himself from that controversy. “I don’t know who will take the seat, who will, who is lucky and does a good job, because it has nothing to do with this”he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Who are the 5 drivers fighting for the seat that the Russian Mazepin left free for the start of Formula 1

The Russian gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine spoke

With eye-catching changes, the spectacular new Formula 1 safety car was presented