Nikita Murder Case: Arrested by Azru Noah, Tausif’s sarcasm, case-by-layer opening

Nikita Murder Case: Police has arrested a third person from Noah district in Ballabhgarh student Nikita Tomar murder case. It was Ajru who made the native Katta Muhayya to the killer Tausif who killed Nikita Tomar. Earlier, the police arrested Tausif and his partner Rehan, who killed Nikita Tomar. Both of these were also arrested from Noah district. Both escaped after committing the murder. Today, after the remand of two days, both the accused will be produced in the court.

Nikita was murdered on Monday evening

Police said, the incident happened at four in the evening on Monday evening, when the victim Nikita Tomar was coming back from Aggarwal College after the examination. Two people tried to kidnap the victim, when he protested, an accused fired at him with a revolver. However, the victim's family has claimed that the main accused liked the victim and she was repeatedly rejecting his proposal, causing him to get angry and kill the victim.

SIT starts investigation

At the same time, Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate Nikita Tomar murder case reached the victim's house on Wednesday morning. The team has started investigating the case. After the protests in Vallabhgarh on Tuesday regarding the Nikita murder case, the Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar reached Nikita’s family house in Sector-23 on Wednesday. He told reporters, “The family will get full justice in the day-long murder of Nikita’s daughter, Faridabad.”

Tausif had become friends with Ankit, it was revealed like this

Tausif, the main accused in the murder of B.Com final year student Nikita Tomar, had befriended him by calling himself Ankit. Tausif felt that in the beginning of friendship, religion should not come in the way. Although he could not cheat Nikita Tomar for a long time, his real name was revealed when one of his colleagues called him by his real name at school. This information has been given by Nikita’s friend.

Tausif waited for Nikita to become an adult

According to police sources, Tausif had waited for Nikita Tomar to become an adult, he was confident that she would leave the family and come to him, and due to Nikita Tomar’s attaining age, he would also get protection of the law, but this could not happen.

In 2019, Nikita Tomar was attained and for some time Tausif started continuously pressurizing her to adopt Muslim religion and marriage, but she refused to do so. Earlier, he also kidnapped Nikita and then apologized to her family. Tausif tried to convince Nikita a lot but she did not listen.