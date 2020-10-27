Nikita Murder Case: Family members accuse – Tausif accused of wanting to make girl Muslim

Nikita Murder case: Nikita Tomar, returning from college in Ballabhgarh town of Faridabad, Haryana, was shot and killed by Tausif, a Muslim community man and his friend Rehan. In this case, the police have arrested both the accused and the court has sent both the accused to police remand. Also Read – Haryana: Love jihad angle in the murder of student Nikita in Ballabhgarh, there is a ruckus on CCTV footage

According to the information, the incident is in front of Aggarwal College. Here the kidnapping of BCom final year student Nikita was attempted by Tausif and his friend, a youth of Muslim community. But Nikita opposes this and the accused failed to kidnap during the scuffle. After this, he shot and killed Nikita. After executing the incident, the accused and his accomplice fled from the spot. However, the entire CCTV camera captured the entire incident and the police have identified and arrested the accused.

At the same time, Nikita's family says that in the year 2018, there was an attempt to kidnap Nikita. He was being pressured to become a Muslim. The accused wanted to marry and make Nikita a Muslim. Family members said that the police had complained about the case during that period, but the police did not take any action. After this, Nikita is now murdered.

Please tell that after this incident, family members and other organizations have sat on a dharna and are demanding a SIT investigation in the whole matter. Their demand is that the accused should be hanged after hearing the case at the earliest. In this regard, Manohar Lal Khattar has said that strict action will be taken against the accused. The culprits will not be spared.