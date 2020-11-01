Nikita murder case: Mahapanchayat held without police consent, protesters blocked highway

Ballabhgarh Nikita murder case: Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad on Sunday afternoon to demand justice for a 21-year-old woman who was a victim of murder. During this time, the protesters blocked National Highway 2 and demonstrated in a big way. Also Read – Sona Mohapatra expressed grief over Nikita Tomar’s murder, most asked a sharp question?

However, after the stone pelting and lathicharge in the mahapanchayat in the Nikita murder case, traffic on the national highway was restored again. Hundreds of youth came out of the Mahapanchayat running in Dussehra ground on the highway. After which the police had to stick sticks on them. Three policemen injured in stone pelting have been admitted to the civil hospital. According to the police, a 'mahapanchayat' was convened by people from 36 communities in Ballabgarh in respect of which no permission was taken from the police.

Also Read – Ballabhgarh Scandal: Tales of unrequited love, Nikita refuses to marry, Tausif took her life!

Let me tell you that a 21-year-old girl was killed in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh, Haryana on Monday. Two people have been arrested in this case. The girl was going back to her home from college at the time of the incident. The main accused has been identified as Tausif, a resident of Sohna Road and the other accused has been identified as Rehan of Nuh district.

At present, both the accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for two days. Police said, the incident happened at four in the evening on Monday evening, when the victim Nikita Tomar was coming back from Aggarwal College after the examination. Two people tried to kidnap the victim, when he protested, an accused fired at him with a revolver.

Angry people of this massacre had organized a mahapanchayat of Sarva Samaj on Sunday. The movement against Love Jihad was to be discussed in the mahapanchayat convened at Dussehra ground in Ballabhgarh. Meanwhile, many youths who joined the Mahapanchayat came on the road and started throwing stones.