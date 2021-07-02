Nikita Vijay (Murali Vijay Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Pictures

Nikita Vijay is a a success entrepreneur. Her husband Murali Vijay is an Indian cricketer recognized for his efficiency in Take a look at fits. Nikita runs a clothes emblem corporate “Label Eva“. She could also be a yoga grasp who owns Tattva.

Identify Nikita Vijay Actual Identify Nikita Vanjara Nickname Nikita Career Entrepreneur Date of Start 06 December 1984 Age 37 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Deepak Vanjara

Mom: But to be up to date

Brother: Kunal Vanjara

Sister: 1 Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband Murali Vijay (Cricket participant) M. 2012 to give Youngsters Son: Nivaan & Aarav

Daughter: Eva Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification B.Com College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Travelling Start Position Palghar, Maharashtra, India Place of origin Palghar, Maharashtra, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Nikita Vijay’s Professional Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/niki.vijay

Attention-grabbing info about Nikita Vijay

After married Dinesh Karthik, she maintained secret courting with Murali Vijay. To be spotted, Dinesh and Nikita are acquainted to one another since from their formative years days.

She is an excessively giant devotee of lord Ganesh.

The fame partner performs with canines in her recreational time.

Nikita Vijay Pictures

Loot at the newest pictures of Nikita Vijay,

