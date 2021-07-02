Nikita Vijay (Murali Vijay Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Nikita Vijay (Murali Vijay Wife) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Images

Nikita Vijay (Murali Vijay Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Pictures

Nikita Vijay is a a success entrepreneur. Her husband Murali Vijay is an Indian cricketer recognized for his efficiency in Take a look at fits. Nikita runs a clothes emblem corporate “Label Eva“. She could also be a yoga grasp who owns Tattva.

Arya Dhayal Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Nikita Vijay
Actual Identify Nikita Vanjara
Nickname Nikita
Career Entrepreneur
Date of Start 06 December 1984
Age 37 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Deepak Vanjara
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: Kunal Vanjara
Sister: 1
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband Murali Vijay (Cricket participant) M. 2012 to give
Youngsters Son: Nivaan & Aarav
Daughter: Eva
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification B.Com
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Travelling
Start Position Palghar, Maharashtra, India
Place of origin Palghar, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Nikita Vijay’s Professional Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/niki.vijay

Attention-grabbing info about Nikita Vijay

  • After married Dinesh Karthik, she maintained secret courting with Murali Vijay. To be spotted, Dinesh and Nikita are acquainted to one another since from their formative years days.
  • She is an excessively giant devotee of lord Ganesh.
  • The fame partner performs with canines in her recreational time.

Nikita Vijay Pictures

Loot at the newest pictures of Nikita Vijay,

Nikita Vijay

Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay
Nikita Vijay

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here