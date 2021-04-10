Nikki Grahame Lifeless: ‘Huge Brother’ Star Was 38

Nikki Grahame, star of “Huge Brother” and “Princess Nikki,” died Friday morning. She was 38.

The fact TV star’s loss of life was confirmed to Selection by her agent, Freddy White. Her shut pal Leon Dee first shared the information on a GoFundMe web page set as much as elevate cash for Grahame’s anorexia therapy. In accordance with the GoFundMe, Grahame had struggled with the consuming dysfunction for many of her life.

“It breaks our hearts to know that somebody who’s so valuable was taken from us at such a younger age,” Dee wrote on the GoFundMe web page. “Nikki not solely touched the lives of tens of millions of individuals, but in addition her family and friends who will miss her immensely.”

Grahame rose to fame on Season 7 of “Huge Brother UK” in 2006, by which she completed in fifth place. Later that 12 months, she starred in her personal actuality sequence, “Princess Nikki,” which adopted Grahame making an attempt a number of jobs, like trash accumulating and deep sea fishing, and seeing whether or not she would have the ability to hold them for a day or be fired.

In 2010, Grahame completed in second place in “Final Huge Brother,” and in 2015, she returned as a visitor housemate in Season 16 of “Huge Brother UK.” The next 12 months, Grahame competed in “Huge Brother Canada” and completed in sixth place. Grahame was lauded as a breakout star of the “Huge Brother” franchise and a actuality tv icon, recognized for her humorous testimonials and joyful persona.

Grahame additionally gained a Nationwide Tv Award for Most Standard TV Contender and wrote two books, “Dying To Be Skinny” and “Fragile,” which documented her experiences with anorexia.

Contributions to Grahame’s GoFundMe will likely be donated to a corporation supporting these affected by anorexia in her reminiscence.