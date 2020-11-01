Nikki McKibbin Useless: The ‘American Idol’ Season One Alum Was 42

“American Idol” alum Nikki McKibbin, who reached the ultimate three on the present’s inaugural season in 2002, has died on the age of 42. Season one runner-up Justin Guarini broke the information Halloween evening on his Instagram.

The Grand Prairie, Texas native famously completed third within the competitors behind Guarini and winner Kelly Clarkson on the fact present’s storied first season on Fox. She had reached the finals after impressing judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson with performances of songs by Melissa Etheridge, Alanis Morissette, Bonnie Tyler, Janis Joplin and at last Alannah Myles together with her rendition of “Black Velvet.”

In accordance with a tweet by Redeye Radio host Gary McNamara, McKibbon suffered an aneurysm and was on life help till Saturday night (Oct. 31).

“I witnessed my pal Nikki (McKibbin) Sadler go from a Karaoke bar to finalist on 1st 12 months of American Idol. She is on life help after struggling an aneurysm,” he wrote on Twitter. “They may finish life help tonight. Please pray for her husband Craig and household. I’m heartbroken.”

McKibbin attracted the eye of Stevie Nicks herself, who despatched phrases of help to the then 23-year previous singer after watching her sing “Gypsy” on the present. Guarini remembered that second fondly in his tribute.

“@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, humorous woman who might sing the Hell out of a rock music with the identical type of ease and command she lovingly used to chop you together with her twangy Southern wit,” he wrote. “Even in our ’20s once we had been on American Idol collectively, I might inform that she’d had a difficult life, and never that many individuals had been type to her alongside the best way.”

He continued: “however I’ll always remember the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, despatched her flowers with a card that mentioned ‘You’re the Gypsy that I used to be…” Nikki was on cloud 9 and the enjoyment and pleasure that radiated from her was infectious. After the type of emotional beating she took by the hands of the plenty, she deserved to be ok with herself, even for a short while. Relaxation effectively “Gypsy…and thanks for the laughter, cruel teasing, power, vulnerability, love and friendship you confirmed me throughout our time collectively within the highlight. #rip #americanidol.”

McKibbin started her actuality present journey in 2001 competing on the WB competitors “Popstars.” After her activate “Idol, “she was signed to a deal by Sony Music’s RCA, however locked horns over her refusal to report a rustic album. She lastly put out a rock album, “Unleashed,” in 2007.

Years after “Idol,” she appeared on the VH1 actuality present “Superstar Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2008 looking for remedy for dependancy to alcohol and cocaine. She subsequently appeared on the exhibits “Sober Home,” “Worry Issue” and Bravo’s “Battle of the Community Actuality Stars.”

She briefly returned to “Idol” in 2014 when her then 15-year previous son, Tristan Langley, auditioned for the present in entrance of judges Harry Connick Jr., Keith City and Jennifer Lopez. Langley had given his mother a rose on the “Idol” stage when he was simply 4 years previous.

Beginning round 2016, McKibbin underwent a sequence of again surgical procedures.

