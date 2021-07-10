Nikki Romanova Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Occupation, Footage & Extra

Nikki Romanova She is a Romanian Actress and Model, she used to be born on 19 June 1991 in Romania. Nikki is basically identified for acting in Motion pictures and Web Scenes and at the moment Nikki Romanova Biography I’ll find out about regarding the actress’s Early Existence, Occupation, Non-public Existence, and so forth.

Born in Romania, Nikki died in 2009 at the age of 18. AV Business He started his occupation in B.A. and did his first shoot with Film Studio ’21 S. Neighborhood’. After this, she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios basically include Brotherly love Motion pictures, NF Club, and Bluebird Motion pictures.

Rather then film studios, Nikki has moreover performed in films with a large number of well known actresses of the recreational industry and those actresses include Honey Demon and Bellina.

Nikki Romanova Biography/Wiki

Profile
Identify Nikki Romanova
Occupation Actress & Model
Nationality Romanian
Ethnicity/Descent caucasian
Years Vigorous 2009 – 2018
Web Price (approx.) $400K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2009 – As an Actress
Awards None

Non-public Existence
Nick Identify / Degree Identify amabella
Annabelle
Annabella
Annabella
Born (Date of Get started) 19 June 1991
Age (as 2021) 30 Years Out of date
Birthplace Romania
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Gemini
Fatherland Romania
Spare time activities/Conduct/Interests Traveling, Shopping, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
Favorite Garments Producers Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Gadgets Smartphone, DSLR Camera, Smart Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian
faculty No longer Identified
College No longer Identified
Education Qualification / Degree No longer Identified

Family, Dating, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother No longer Identified
Father No longer Identified
Sister/Brother No longer Identified
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend No longer Identified
Husband/Spouse No longer Identified
Daughter/Son/Kids No longer Identified
Kin No longer Identified
Associates No longer Identified

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Top 162 cm
1.62 m
5 toes 4 in
Weight 48 KG
105 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Black
Decide Dimension 34B-24-36
Robe Dimension 38 (EU)
Shoe (Ft) Dimension 9
Tattoos Positive
Unique Choices Attractive Decide & Self assurance

Social Media
Instagram No longer Identified
Facebook No longer Identified
Twitter No longer Identified
YouTube No longer Identified
Gmail ID / Piece of email ID No longer Identified

